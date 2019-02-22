Williams recorded two goals -- including the power-play winner -- and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Williams started the scoring 5:12 into the opening frame and ended it by breaking a 3-3 tie 2:15 into the third. He also added a helper in the middle frame, giving Williams a point in each period. The veteran winger's goals have come in bunches -- he kicked off the 2019 calendar year with six goals in a seven-game stretch, then went 11 games without a goal before scoring four times in his last five.