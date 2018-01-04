Williams snapped a four-game pointless skid with a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The 36-year-old Williams now has 25 points in 39 games, which is a 50-point pace and perfectly in line with what he's produced the past two seasons. He's certainly living up to expectations in Raleigh, and one reason why the 18-13-8 Canes are currently in playoff contention. Keep him active in medium to deeper formats.