Hurricanes' Justin Williams: On tear as season winds down
Williams scored a power-play goal on two shots in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Sunday.
Williams found the net with the man advantage just 1:38 into the third period, giving Carolina a 3-2 lead. It took the 38-year-old some time to find his game after joining the Hurricanes in January, but he's on absolute fire right now with six goals during a five-game scoring streak. As Williams approaches the 700-point milestone for his career (he's at 798), he can help win fantasy owners a playoff matchup with his current tear.
