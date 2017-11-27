Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Posts power-play goal in victory
Williams scored a power-play goal and recorded seven shots on net in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Predators on Sunday.
The veteran wing only has four goals this season, and half of them have come on the man advantage. He has five total points on the power play, which puts him on pace to surpass his 10 power-play points from 2016-17 by about the All-Star break. Unless Williams heats up soon, he probably won't hit the 20-goal mark again, but clearly, he can still provide some help on the man advantage.
