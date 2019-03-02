Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Pots goal in win
Williams netted his 18th goal of the season in a 5-2 win over the Blues on Friday.
Williams fired three shots on goal in the contest. The veteran winger was on the verge of going cold, having gone scoreless in his previous two games, but the 37-year-old wouldn't be held off the board for long. Williams has 42 points in 64 games this year, including 13 points from as many contests in February. He's set himself up for a hot finish this year.
