Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Powers Canes past Isles
Williams extended his point streak to four games with a goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
The Hurricanes' captain is on fire right now, with three goals (two on the power play) plus a helper in his last four contests. The Canes have now won six straight and Williams is a big reason why. Grab him while he's hot.
