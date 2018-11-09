Williams recorded a power-play assist for the second straight game in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Williams still has just one goal through 16 games, but his 10 helpers put him on pace to finish somewhere in the 55-to-60-point range by season's end, which would be a career high for him. Williams has definitely surprised to the upside this season, and anyone who thought the 36-year-old's offensive production would tail off this year has (so far) been sadly mistaken. The greybeard continues to look awfully good skating on the Canes' second line alongside Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn, so keep him rolling.