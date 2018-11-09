Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Producing with the man advantage
Williams recorded a power-play assist for the second straight game in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Williams still has just one goal through 16 games, but his 10 helpers put him on pace to finish somewhere in the 55 to 60-point range by season's end, which would be a career high for him. Williams has definitely surprised to the upside this season, and anyone who thought the 36-year-old's offensive production would tail off this year has (so far) been sadly mistaken. The greybeard continues to look awfully good skating on the Canes' second line alongside Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn, so keep him rolling.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Seven points in last three games•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Three primary assists•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Five shots in OT loss Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Three helpers in preseason win•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Appointed as Carolina captain•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Enjoys solid season in 2017-18•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...