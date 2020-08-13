Williams (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play in Thursday's Game 2 against Boston, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Williams came into the game as a game-time decision, but as evidenced by this news, the veteran shook off his issue. Williams has yet to provide much in terms of fantasy value in the postseason, as he managed just four shots, five hits and one block in three play-in round clashes. With the veteran entering the lineup, he'll man the third-line left wing spot with Nino Niederreiter exiting the lineup.