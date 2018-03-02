Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Records three points against Flyers
Williams scored two goals and added an assist during Thursday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.
The veteran had missed the scoresheet in each of the past five games, so this was an overdue offensive outburst. Williams is now up to 12 goals and 41 points for the campaign, and there's probably still positive regression ahead of his 7.9 shooting percentage. It wouldn't be shocking if he posted serviceable numbers through the end of the season and provided value as a secondary scorer for fantasy owners in deeper settings.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Two more assists Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Chips in two helpers in win•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Records two points•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: On pace for another 50-point season•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Marks scoresheet twice in overtime win•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Posts power-play goal in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...