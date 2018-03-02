Williams scored two goals and added an assist during Thursday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

The veteran had missed the scoresheet in each of the past five games, so this was an overdue offensive outburst. Williams is now up to 12 goals and 41 points for the campaign, and there's probably still positive regression ahead of his 7.9 shooting percentage. It wouldn't be shocking if he posted serviceable numbers through the end of the season and provided value as a secondary scorer for fantasy owners in deeper settings.