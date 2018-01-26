Williams scored a goal and picked up an assist in Thursday's 6-5 victory over the Canadiens.

Williams scored the game winner midway through the third period in the shootout that was only tied for 23 seconds. The veteran now has four points (two goals and two assists) in his last four games, bringing his total to 31 in 2017-18. Williams is on pace to surpass his point total from last season (48) and is worth a speculative look, especially in daily leagues, as long as he is delivering this type of production.