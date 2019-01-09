Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Rings up 10th goal
Williams lit the lamp and went plus-2 in Tuesday's win over the Islanders.
Williams now has three goals and an assist over the last four games, and he's firing shots on net 2.79 times per game -- his highest rate since the 2013-14 campaign. Although he remains in a third-line role with power-play upside, Williams is within reach of matching 2017-18's 51-point year.
