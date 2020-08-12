Williams was deemed unfit to play in Wednesday's Game 1 clash with Boston, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
With limited information coming out of the bubble, it's unclear if something changed with Williams' status due to Game 1 being rescheduled or if he was going to miss the contest anyway and the team never provided an update. With the veteran on the shelf, Ryan Dzingel will jump into the lineup.
