Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Rust? What rust?
Williams scored twice on a team-leading five shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Williams' return to the Hurricanes is off to a terrific start. After scoring the shooting winner in his season debut on Sunday, Williams followed up that performance with a two-goal effort Tuesday. His power-play goal in the first period snapped Carolina's eight-game drought with the man advantage, and he later added an insurance tally midway through the third period. If the 38-year-old is still on your league's waiver wire, go get him.
