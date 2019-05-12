Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Scores in lopsided loss
Williams scored a late goal Sunday in a 6-2 loss to Boston.
The veteran forward notched his fourth goal of these playoffs, but it meant little in a game that saw the host team score the game's first six goals. Now trailing Boston 0-2, Williams and Co. must find a way to regroup on home ice, otherwise, they'll be golfing earlier than expected.
