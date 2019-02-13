Williams had a goal with the man advantage and an assist in the third period of a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

These streaks come for Williams, who has now scored in four of his past five games and has seven points in his past seven. He's put together stretches of five and seven games with at least a point, and his next three contests are at home, so it's a good idea to ride him until he cools off.

