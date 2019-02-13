Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Scores on power play
Williams had a goal with the man advantage and an assist in the third period of a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.
These streaks come for Williams, who has now scored in four of his past five games and has seven points in his past seven. He's put together stretches of five and seven games with at least a point, and his next three contests are at home, so it's a good idea to ride him until he cools off.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Bumped up to top line•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Rings up 10th goal•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Powers Canes past Isles•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Halfway to 40-point mark•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Adds to goal count in loss to Leafs•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Leads Canes to second straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...