Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Scoring slump continues Thursday
Williams extended his current point drought to four games Thursday against the Coyotes.
Overall, Williams has been a positive addition for the Canes this season, as he's just five points away from cracking the 50-point barrier for the sixth time in his 17-year career. However, he's been held off the scoresheet in 11 of his past 16 games, so he's pulled a major disappearing act down the stretch, at precisely the time the Canes needed him most, ensuring the team will once again be on the outside looking in at playoff time. The 36-year-old Williams could be looking at his swan song next season as he enters the final year of his two-year contract with the Canes.
