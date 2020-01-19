Williams will make his season debut in Sunday's game versus the Islanders.

Williams didn't play for the first three months, as the 38-year-old didn't feel he could go 100 percent. He re-signed with the Hurricanes on Jan. 7, though, and he'll stick with them for another playoff push. Williams will line up on the fourth line to start off, and he could earn power-play time. He racked up 23 goals, 30 assists and 237 shots on net over 82 games last year.