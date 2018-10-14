Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Seven points in last three games
Williams scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild. The points stretched his scoring streak to three games and seven points (one goal, six assists).
His clutch reputation continues to grow. Williams found twine at the 18:51 mark of the third to force the game to overtime. And then he set up Sebastian Aho in overtime to win the game. Williams is proof-positive that old guys can deliver fantasy value. Check your wire. He might be lurking there.
