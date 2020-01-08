Williams has come to terms on a contract with the Hurricanes, Pete Fisher of Today's Northumberland reports.

The terms of Williams' contract haven't been revealed, but Mr. Game 7 will accompany the 'Canes as they gear up for another playoff run. The 38-year-old racked up 23 goals and 53 points over 82 games last season, and he took off the first half of this season for rest purposes. He could make his season debut as early as Friday versus the Coyotes.