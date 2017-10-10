Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Solid track record against next opponent
Williams enters Tuesday's home contest versus the Blue Jackets having tallied 23 points and a plus-13 rating against them over 33 career appearances.
This is an adequate sample size for fantasy owners to get a good idea about how J-Will could perform in this next contest. He's a 16-year veteran in his second go-around with the Hurricanes, but he's also played for the Flyers, Kings and Capitals, amassing 273 goals and 410 assists over 1,081 career games. He did some damage in the season opener Saturday, adding a power-play helper and 3:08 of ice time in a 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.
