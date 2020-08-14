Williams (undisclosed) had two shots and 12:28 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 win over Boston in Game 2.

Williams' status was in question heading into Game 2 but he took his place on Carolina's line. It was another quiet night for the 38-year-old, who has been in held without a point in all four of his playoff games. He's amassed an impressive postseason resume throughout his career, but Williams' days as a fantasy asset are behind him.