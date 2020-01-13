Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Still awaiting season debut
Williams will be a healthy scratch for Monday's game versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Williams will serve as a healthy scratch for the third straight game since re-signing with the Hurricanes. His stint in the press box shouldn't last long, but the 38-year-old needs to get back to NHL speed after missing the first half of the season.
