Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Struggling to score
Williams extended his pointless streak to four games Saturday against the Golden Knights, finishing the game with a minus-3 rating and 14:54 of ice time.
Williams was strong out of the gate in his return from a three-month absence, scoring three points in his first three games back in the lineup. However, he's been skating mostly on the Canes' third line with Erik Haula and Brock McGinn, which will limit his chances to contribute offensively, although he is seeing regular minutes on the power play. Keep him on your bench until he starts to show a little more consistency.
