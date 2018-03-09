Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Tallies two points
Williams scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Williams' veteran presence may not carry the Hurricanes to the playoffs, but he's done his best in his return to Carolina. The 36-year-ol now has 44 points in 68 games, including 12 on the power play. Clearly there's still life left in his legs, and also the potential for him to help out some fantasy owners.
