Williams notched three power-play assists in Wednesday's 6-1 preseason win over the Lightning.

The Hurricanes' man advantage was humming right out of the gate, as Williams teamed with promising youngster Janne Kuokkanen on all three PP tallies. Carolina's new captain will likely settle into a top-six role in the regular season as he looks to score at least 16 goals and 40 points for the sixth straight campaign.