Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Three primary assists
Williams registered three assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.
Carolina's captain also tallied two shots on goal, but neither found twine. Williams, after being held without a point in the season's first two contests, got back to a point-a-game pace thanks to a trio of assists Sunday against New York. The 37-year-old veteran continues to be a legitimate offensive threat despite closing in on 40 years of age, and early signs suggest the former Conn Smythe trophy winner has no plans of slowing down.
