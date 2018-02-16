Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Two more assists Thursday
Williams dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.
Williams now has four assists in his last two games. The 36-year-old winger still has some gas left in the tank, as he's just two points away from eclipsing 40 for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.
