Williams scored the shootout winner and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Islanders.

The venerable Hurricane was making his first appearance of the season after signing with Carolina on Jan. 8 and it was fitting that he scored the decisive goal. Williams logged just over 13 minutes of ice time and skated on the right side of the fourth line with center Lucas Wallmark and Brock McGinn. There are a lot of things to keep an eye on here -- including possible rust, age and his initial bottom-six role -- but Williams did score 23 goals and 53 points a year ago so be prepared to pounce if the early returns are promising.