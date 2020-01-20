Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Writes storybook return
Williams scored the shootout winner and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Islanders.
The venerable Hurricane was making his first appearance of the season after signing with Carolina on Jan. 8 and it was fitting that he scored the decisive goal. Williams logged just over 13 minutes of ice time and skated on the right side of the fourth line with center Lucas Wallmark and Brock McGinn. There are a lot of things to keep an eye on here -- including possible rust, age and his initial bottom-six role -- but Williams did score 23 goals and 53 points a year ago so be prepared to pounce if the early returns are promising.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Season debut on tap•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Still awaiting season debut•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Slated to return to Carolina•
-
Justin Williams: Won't start season with Hurricanes•
-
Justin Williams: Remains undecided•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Mulling retirement•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.