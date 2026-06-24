Hurricanes' Juuso Valimaki: Back with Carolina

Valimaki signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Valimaki signed a two-year deal in the SHL on Tuesday, but it appears the Hurricanes were able to lure him back to North America. He had 23 points in 27 AHL regular-season games as well as 14 points in 21 playoff outings. Valimaki could be some experienced insurance on the blue line after reports emerged Wednesday that the Hurricanes might dangle Alexander Nikishin on the trade market. That said, Valimaki would likely spend at least part of 2026-27 in the AHL again, which would require him to pass through waivers.