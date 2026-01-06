Hurricanes' Juuso Valimaki: Dealt to Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valimaki was traded to the Hurricanes from the Mammoth on Monday in exchange for future considerations, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Valimaki has not appeared in an NHL game since last season. The 27-year-old contributed one goal, three points and a plus-6 rating across three appearances with AHL Tucson in 2025-26, as he missed a large chunk of the season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL. Valimaki will now provide organizational depth for the Hurricanes and report to AHL Chicago.
