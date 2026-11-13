Valimaki scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kraken in the NHL Global Series.

The Finland native was able to find the back of the net in his home country. Valimaki has played well when given a chance this year, earning three goals and one assist over nine outings. He's also picked up 12 shots on net, nine blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-7 rating. However, with Alexander Nikishin back in the picture, Valimaki's playing time is likely to turn intermittent until an injury opens up a steadier spot for him.