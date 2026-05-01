Valimaki scored twice in AHL Chicago's 5-4 overtime win over Texas in Game 2 on Thursday.

Valimaki did fairly well after he was dealt to the Hurricanes' organization in January, earning 20 points over his last 24 regular-season games of the year. This was his second playoff outing for the Wolves, and he scored his first AHL postseason tallies. The defenseman doesn't seem close to a call-up to the Hurricanes -- they'll likely let him play through the entirety of the Wolves' playoff run.