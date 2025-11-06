Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Activated from injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday.
Miller missed six games with the injury. The former Ranger had two goals, two assists and was averaging 23:32 of ice time before his injury. He should line up on the third unit, alongside Jalen Chatfield and see time on the second power play.
