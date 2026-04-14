Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Back out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders.
Miller will sit for the second time in four games to close out the regular season. He should be back in the lineup in a top-four role for Game 1 of the playoffs.
More News
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Will play against Flyers•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Getting Saturday's game off•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Lights lamp in big win•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Buries goal in overtime win•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Scores shortie Friday•