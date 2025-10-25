Miller (lower body) is closer to day-to-day than having a long-term issue, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Saturday.

Miller is expected to miss his second straight game when Carolina faces Dallas on Saturday, but this update is still positive. He was averaging 23:32 of ice time across six appearances this year before getting hurt, so Carolina needs more than one blueliner to step up in order to fill that void. Joel Nystrom drew into the lineup for Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over Colorado due to Miller's absence, and the 23-year-old Nystrom logged 16:02 of ice time in that game.