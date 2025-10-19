Miller registered two helpers, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Miller has a pair of multi-point efforts over his five games this season. He's at two goals, two helpers, 12 shots on net, six hits, seven blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating. The 25-year-old has filled a top-four role at even strength while seeing power-play time, and his usage in the latter situation could increase if Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body) misses time. Miller's advantageous usage could eventually fade as Alexander Nikishin adjusts to the pace of NHL play, but for now, the former is a decent depth add in fantasy for his well-rounded production.