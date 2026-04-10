Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Lights lamp in big win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller tallied a goal, put two shots on net and served two PIM in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Miller found the back of the net for his second consecutive game Thursday when he struck Carolina's first goal of a three-score third period. Overall, the 26-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 37 points, 122 shots on net, 99 hits and 77 blocked shots through 71 games this season. Since March 4, he's been a frequent contributor offensively with four goals, 13 points and 35 shots on net across 19 games. He's maintained strong category coverage during that time, making him a great fantasy option for the remainder of the regular season.
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