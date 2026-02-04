Miller logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Miller has been limited to two assists over his last 11 games, a significant downturn after he posted two goals and six helpers in eight contests between Dec. 29 and Jan. 10. The 26-year-old has lost some prime offensive minutes now that the Hurricanes' blue line is fully healthy, with Shayne Gostisbehere and Alexander Nikishin seeing most of the power-play time. Miller has four goals, 23 points, 80 shots on net, 61 hits, 49 blocked shots, 38 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 48 appearances this season, giving him a chance to to reach the 30-point mark for the third time in four years.