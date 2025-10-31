Miller (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Oct. 20.

Miller has been sidelined for over a week due to his lower-body injury, and his move to injured reserve is procedural to make room on the roster for Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), who was activated from IR in a corresponding move. Miller skated during Friday's practice session, but he'll likely need to skate with the full team before he's in the mix to return to game action.