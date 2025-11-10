Miller recorded two assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Miller has four helpers over three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's playing on the top pairing again and should continue to do so as long as Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jalen Chatfield (upper body) and Shayne Gostisbehere (abdomen) are all out. Miller has earned eight points (three on the power play), 22 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, 10 PIM, six hits and a plus-2 rating over nine appearances this season.