Miller scored two goals, including one on the power play, on four shots and went plus-1 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Miller is off to a hot start with his new team, as he gave Carolina the lead twice in this high-scoring affair. The left-shot blueliner also notched two hits, one block and two PIM in 19:10 of ice time. With a pair of goals in his Hurricanes debut, Miller seems poised to surpass his career high of nine markers, which he set in 2022-23 with the Rangers. The 25-year-old could be in store for a breakout campaign -- he's skating in the top four while working with the No. 2 power-play unit on one of the league's best teams.