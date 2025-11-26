Miller (undisclosed) is slated to rejoin the lineup against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Miller missed Tuesday's practice after getting hurt versus the Sabres on Sunday but appears to be no worse for wear. The blueliner hasn't found the back of the net since the season opener against the Devils on Oct. 9, a stretch of 15 outings without a goal. Still, Miller racked up eight helpers over the stretch and should be capable of offering decent mid-range fantasy value.