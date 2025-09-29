Miller (upper body) sported a regular jersey during Monday's practice, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Miller was on the ice with Carolina's non-game group ahead of Monday's preseason matchup against Florida. It wouldn't be surprising if he sat out Saturday's exhibition finale against Nashville, but no confirmation on that decision has come yet. Still, the 25-year-old defender is progressing before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.