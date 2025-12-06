Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Slated to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (illness) is expected to return to the lineup against Nashville on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Following a one-game absence, Miller will be back in action after skating alongside Sean Walker during Friday's practice. The 25-year-old Miller has accumulated two goals, 11 points, 41 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and 27 hits through 19 appearances this season. With Miller set to return, Mike Reilly will likely be a healthy scratch versus the Predators on Saturday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Questionable Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Absent from practice•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Contributes two assists in win•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Pockets pair of assists•