Miller (upper body) took the ice in a non-contact jersey at training camp Thursday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

It seems Miller hasn't fully recovered from offseason surgery to address an upper-body issue. There hasn't been any indication from the team that this problem will linger into the regular season, but it's certainly something fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on. Last season, the 25-year-old Minnesota native failed to get over the 30-point threshold but should be capable of achieving that mark if he avoids any lengthy stints on the sideline.