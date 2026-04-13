Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Will play against Flyers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup versus Philadelphia on Monday.
Miller returns to action after sitting out versus the Mammoth on Saturday. With just two games left on the schedule, the St. Paul native may not hit the 40-point threshold, but has still managed to put up his highest point total since 2022-23 when he was with the Rangers.
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