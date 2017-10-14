Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Called upon as injury replacement

After sitting out the season opener as a healthy scratch, Dahlbeck suited up for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets and saw ice time of 13:18. He played on the third defensive pairing with Haydn Fleury.

With Trevor van Riemsdyk on the shelf with a concussion, Dahlbeck should continue to see regular minutes for the foreseeable future as the Hurricanes' sixth defenseman. Don't expect a whole lot of offensive output, however -- he registered just 16 points in 58 games last season.