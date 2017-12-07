Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Can't crack Canes' lineup
Dahlbeck did not play in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Canucks, serving as a healthy scratch for the 23rd time in 27 games this season.
Dahlbeck remains the odd man out on the Canes' blue line this season. He played in just 43 games last year after being claimed off waivers in October, but he'll be lucky to see even that much game action this year at the rate he's going. With the acquistion of Trevor van Riemsdyk and the emergence of rookie Haydn Fleury, there is simply no room in the lineup for Dahlbeck right now. As such, he has zero fantasy value and should be avoided in all formats.
