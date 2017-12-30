Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Collects helper in win over Pens

Dahlbeck recorded an assist and four shots through 19:13 of ice time during Friday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

This was the first point of the season for Dahlbeck, and he's only suited up for 10 of a possible 37 games. He's replaced rookie Hayden Fleury in the lineup in each of the past four contests, though, so perhaps Dahlbeck is beginning to carve out a bigger role. It's definitely best to take a wait-and-see approach with the 26-year-old defenseman in most fantasy formats, though.